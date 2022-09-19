Ground breaks in Bayview for San Francisco's most expensive park

An abandoned industrial site in Bayview is part of San Francisco's massive parks project. The completion of India Basin Waterfront Park will provide sweeping views of the bay and connect open space in the city’s southeast corner.

You’ve seen it in scenes from the 2019 film Last Black Man in San Francisco, but you’ve probably never set foot in the space that will become the most expensive park in the city’s history.

The land known as 900 Innes in the Bayview has been fenced off and out of public use for nearly 30 years. It is part of a 10-acre patch that will connect with India Basin Shoreline and become India Basin Waterfront Park .

The park will include observation decks, basketball courts, grills, a floating dock, and cookout terraces. Eventually, it will integrate bike and pedestrian trails. This crucial development will connect 64 acres of open space from Embarcadero to Candlestick Point.

Ground broke at 900 Innes last week. The city’s Parks and Recreation department hope that the park will, "Transform a dilapidated relic of the industrial shipwrights’ era into a 21st-century park with an emphasis on public access, social equity, resiliency, and restoration.”

The park is slated to cost $140 million and is expected to be completed sometime in 2025.