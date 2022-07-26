© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

SF Marathon makes space for runners beyond the binary

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published July 26, 2022 at 5:34 PM PDT
Non-binary runner Cal Calamia stands under a rainbow arch, wearing the trans flag.
Ariel Robbins
/
Bay City News
Cal Calamia, high school teacher and winner of the 45th race’s nonbinary division, stands in Golden Gate Park at the 2022 Pride Run 5K in San Francisco, Calif. on June 29, 2022.

Runners flew through the city’s streets in droves – around 25,000 people had registered, some of them even racing virtually from around the world.

But this year’s race was special for another reason, too. This marathon was the first in the state to include a non-binary division in the race, alongside the usual men’s and women’s divisions.

One of the runners, Cal Calamia told Bay City News that the creation of the new division was incredibly affirming.

And, in addition to creating space for gender fluid participants, race organizers also worked to create programs for runners with disabilities, as well. There was careful attention given to making spaces accessible and accommodations were provided for service animals and wheelchair users, too.

KALW News
Hanisha Harjani
Hanisha Harjani is in the KALW Summer Training Program and produces news stories for Crosscurrents
