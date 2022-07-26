SF Marathon makes space for runners beyond the binary

Runners flew through the city’s streets in droves – around 25,000 people had registered, some of them even racing virtually from around the world.

But this year’s race was special for another reason, too. This marathon was the first in the state to include a non-binary division in the race, alongside the usual men’s and women’s divisions.

One of the runners, Cal Calamia told Bay City News that the creation of the new division was incredibly affirming.