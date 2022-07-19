Cities around the Bay consider 100 percent affordable housing projects

In Oakland, two proposals are up for a vote.

Residents have been fighting for years to turn vacant land near Lake Merritt into affordable housing. Today, the vote might just go through to turn the site into a building with 100% affordable housing .

There are 91 units planned for the space that will prioritize low-income households, bringing in between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income for Alameda County. The other proposal, by Council Member Nikki Fortunato Bas , focuses on negotiating another 100 percent affordable housing project at a nearby site.