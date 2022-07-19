Cities around the Bay consider 100 percent affordable housing projects
In Oakland, two proposals are up for a vote.
Residents have been fighting for years to turn vacant land near Lake Merritt into affordable housing. Today, the vote might just go through to turn the site into a building with 100% affordable housing.
There are 91 units planned for the space that will prioritize low-income households, bringing in between 30 percent and 60 percent of the area median income for Alameda County. The other proposal, by Council Member Nikki Fortunato Bas, focuses on negotiating another 100 percent affordable housing project at a nearby site.
In Walnut Creek, non-profit developer Resources for Community Development is hoping to get the city council’s endorsement of the affordable housing project that will help them secure more funding. This building would include about a hundred units for low-income households and the project could be finished by the summer of 2025.