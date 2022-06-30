© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News

Supervisor presses for replacement of closing Tenderloin drug treatment center

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published June 30, 2022 at 5:40 PM PDT




The edge of San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood

On Tuesday, he requested a hearing on San Francisco's overdose prevention plan to go before the Government Audit and Oversight Committee, which he also chairs.

The Tenderloin Center - previously titled the Tenderloin Linkage Center in hopes of "linking" those with drug addiction to resources - opened January as a part of Breed's emergency initiative for the neighborhood. It has since had more than 50-thousand visitors hoping to access its shelter, housing and substance abuse treatment, including 109 overdose reversals, according to city data.

The center ran into controversy shortly after it opened -- local media reported that people are allowed to use illegal drugs on the premises, which the city did not publicly disclose. With its status as a de-facto safe consumption site, the center can also be a legal liability for the city, both on the state and federal level.

Preston said that the city needs to come up with a plan to replace the center to address the drug addiction problem in the Tenderloin, and quickly.

Sunni Khalid
