Grant focuses on preventing gun violence in San Francisco

The mayor's announcement stated that the money from the Board of State Community Corrections will continue to fund the city's Violence Reduction Initiative.

The initiative was awarded one-and-a-half million dollars in 2020 when it began, and this year's grant is said to continue operations for three more years.

The initiative was a collaborative effort developed by the San Francisco Police Department, in partnership with the University of Pennsylvania, the California Partnership for Safe Communities, the Street Violence Intervention Program and Operation Genesis Inc.

The program has been implemented in San Francisco's District 10, Bayview-Hunter's Point, Visitacion Valley and Potrero Hill neighborhoods. It will eventually expand to other districts.

The goal of the initiative is to reduce shootings and homicides, break the cycle of recidivism and build trust between law enforcement and communities impacted by violence, according to a news release.