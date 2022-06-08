Bay Area primaries yield winners, run-off races in November

The departure of some of the Bay Area’s most prominent politicians created an opening for a brand new crop of candidates, many of whom will face off against each other this fall.

In Alameda County, civil rights attorney Pamela Price will face deputy District Attorney Terry Wiley in a run-off election in November. They are vying to replace longtime county DA Nancy O’Malley.

Also In Alameda County, Alameda County Sheriff’s division commander Yesenia Sanchez outpolled her boss, Gregory Ahern, by a margin of 47 to 36 percent. The two will face each other in a runoff election this fall.

And in San Jose, Santa Clara County supervisor Cindy Chavez will face San Jose City Councilman Matt Mahan in November. They are running to succeed longtime Mayor Sam Liccardo.