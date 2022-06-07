Voters to determine the outcome San Francisco’s District Attorney Chesa Boudin at the ballot box today

Proposition H calls for San Francisco voters to decide if District Attorney Chesa Boudin stays or goes in today's election.

Boudin was elected as San Francisco's district attorney in 2019 as a “progressive prosecutor.” Today he faces a highly-visible and well-funded recall effort by local Democrats and wealthy donors. The group supporting the recall raised more than seven million dollars, more than double of the amount that Boudin’s supporters raised .

The former public defender ran on a platform of reducing incarceration.

Boudin’s supporters say he kept his campaign promise to reform the criminal justice system by reducing sentences and incarcerations over all as well as eliminating cash bail. They maintain that crime has not increased as a result of his policies and point to data provided by San Francisco Police Department as proof.

Boudin’s opponents that support the recall, known as “Yes on H”, say crime is significantly worse in San Francisco. They point to the sharp rise in retail theft and property crimes including home and cars break ins that go largely unreported.

If the majority of votes are in favor of recalling the DA, San Francisco Mayor London Breed will appoint a temporary replacement until a new district attorney is elected.

