Three Northern California districts gain funding for multilingual education

The funding is expected to be used to help develop new bilingual curriculum , or to hire coaches or conduct trainings to support teachers to implement the resources and best practices outlined in the Multilingual Learning Toolkit, developed by a coalition of nonprofit organizations, researchers and in collaboration with the California Department of Education.

Patricia Lozano, Executive Director of the organization Early Edge California, said in a press release that multilingual children, “need support now more than ever with the pandemic creating further inequities in their learning experiences."

Among the nine awardees are three Northern California school systems, including Oakland Unified School District, Franklin-McKinley School District in San Jose, and the San Mateo County Superintendent of Schools.

