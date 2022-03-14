Newly-reconfigured SFUSD will to hold its first meeting with its new members next week

San Francisco Mayor London Breed introduced the three new school board members on Friday at a ceremony at San Francisco’s Galileo Academy of Science and Technology. All three played an active role in the successful recall campaign that ousted former board president Gabriela Lopez and two others.

The new board members – Ann Hsu, Lainie Motamedi and Lisa Weissman-Ward – come from ethnically and professionally diverse backgrounds. All three have kids in San Francisco public schools.

Hsu helped lead last month’s recall election. The 54-year-old Chinese-American entrepreneur spent two decades in the high-tech industry before starting a yogurt company. She has two sons attending Galileo.

An Iranian American, the 50-year old Motamedi is a program manager and ranger with the National Park Service. She has also served on local PTAs and has experience in budget issues.

Weissman-Ward is a Stanford law professor. The 43-year-old is biracial and fluent in Spanish. Her husband is director of workforce development for Mayor Breed.

The three will serve through next January, when the terms of the members they replaced expire. New school board elections will be held this November and all of the new board members said they will run to keep their seats.