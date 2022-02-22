California reducing number of languages in some voting precincts for the 2022 election

Secretary Weber’s decision would r educe the number of languages available at some voting precincts for this fall’s elections by nearly two-thirds – from 56 to 20.

As a result, some local election officials may find it more difficult to get funding to translate ballots and other voting materials for languages beyond what's required by the federal Voting Rights Act.

In a Feb. 11 letter to Weber, four voting advocacy groups expressed concern at what they called "the massive rollback of language assistance" and urged her to use her authority to uphold the expanded options.

The letter -- sent by ACLU California Action, Common Cause California, Asian Americans Advancing Justice California and the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans -- cited a Brennan Center report that in 2021, at least 19 states enacted laws that made it more difficult for Americans to vote.

The 2020 Census confirms California's status as one of the nation's most diverse states -- with 40 percent of state residents speaking a language other than English at home. The state has added 20 new language translations in its voting materials since 2018.

Weber's office has blamed the Census Bureau for furnishing them with limited information. Her office did not say if it will act on the advocacy groups' demands.