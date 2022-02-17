Officials: State’s continued drought spells trouble for 2022

January and February are usually among the wettest months in California. But after record-setting storms in October and December – precipitation in the state's major watersheds has slowed down to roughly half the yearly average.

Last year was the driest year in California since 1924. And many neighboring Western states are facing similar conditions.

The prolonged drought – started in early 2020 – leaves many water providers dependent on their stored water supplies or other sources, such as groundwater.

The drought is affecting nearly the entire state, with about two-thirds of California in severe drought.

October and December storms put California's water supplies in better shape now than this time last year. But they’ve still made only a little dent in Calforinia’s water shortage problem.

If precipitation totals hold, this year is likely to round out the three driest years on record.