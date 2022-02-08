Opposition to the proposed closures of 16 Oakland schools ask school board to delay vote

The group Oakland Residents Against School Closure Plan sent a letter to board members saying the school board plan violates the California Environmental Quality Act.

School board members were planning to vote last night on the school consolidation plan, which is proposed to take place in multiple phases.

The group’s letter to the school board requested the body halt its vote because of "lack of CEQA compliance, and for lack of community involvement in the decision making process of this closure plan."

Opponents said they are city of Oakland residents affected by the school board plan.

Environmental impacts may include traffic congestion, transportation issues, and among other impacts to nearby parks or wildlife.

The school board plan has drawn the attention of attorney Kathleen Carroll, who has worked on education issues.She is collaborating with parents and teachers in opposition. Carroll brought the CEQA requirement to the attention of the group of opponents.

Carroll said the CEQA challenge has been used in the past, specifically in the Barstow Unified School District. There, two schools closed, and a judge ruled that the school district must follow CEQA requirements, Carroll said.

A spokesman for the school district was not immediately available Tuesday to comment on the challenge to the school board's closure plan.