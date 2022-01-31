San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl bid fizzles out

The game against the Los Angeles Rams was not pretty. L.A.’s team filled with former stars for other teams controlled the first half, but San Francisco played better in the clutch and led 10-7 at halftime.

They extended the lead in the 3rd quarter, when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected for a touchdown with tight end, and sometimes goofball buddy, George Kittle.

But the Rams followed with 13 unanswered points, leaving the man known as "Jimmy G" less than two minutes left to make history. Instead, under duress, he threw an interception.

That may well be Garoppolo’s last pass for the 49ers. The team gave up three top picks to acquire the rights to choose quarterback Trey Lance in the draft last spring, and next season they’ll likely see if that risky bet pays off.

