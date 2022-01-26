New ordinance aimed at reducing evictions in San Francisco

Under the ordinance , landlords must give a tenant 10-day notice to correct the behavior that could lead to eviction – before filling out a three-day eviction notice. Current rules allow landlords to evict a tenant with just three days notice, and no warning.

If Mayor London Breed approves the ordinance, it would be the first of its kind in California to provide an alternative to the formal eviction process during tenant and landlord disputes.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, landlords seeking to evict a tenant could simply file a three-day eviction notice for eviction proceedings to begin. The rules changed during the pandemic, when California added a new 15-day requirement for landlords to notify tenants before they can evict them for not paying rent.

According to the ordinance author, Supervisor Dean Preston, the legislation will help protect tenants facing eviction , even after the pandemic-related protections expire.

Preston said, "One of the biggest positive changes during COVID has been, for the most part, making evictions a tool of last resort, rather than the starting point for landlord-tenant disputes. This law takes this lesson, and applies it permanently, in a targeted and common sense way."

The Supervisor also says the ordinance will help reduce evictions and keep renters in their homes.