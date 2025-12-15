Behind the Scenes of "In The Name of Love" - Dr. Martin Luther King Tribute

The event featured the making of an iconic musical showcase that reimagines the music of Sly & the Family Stone with a variety of musical styles. This includes first-look live performances by Music Director and pianist Kev Choice, plus a conversation with Lyz Luke, Executive Director of Living Jazz about how In the Name of Love delivers a soul-nourishing message of unity.

Panelists include:

Liz Luke and Ben Trefny

Lyz Luke, a futuristic leader with over 15 years of dedicated work amplifying the intersection between arts, culture, and community empowerment. A resident of Oakland, Luke has presented concerts and events throughout the Bay Area and has worked with over 150 diverse local bands and over 2,000 local musicians. Her passion is building a stronger community through music and the arts.

Kev Choice, a pianist, MC, producer, composer, educator, and cultural leader from Oakland, California. His signature sound fuses classical training, jazz studies, and the soulful roots of Hip-Hop, R&B, and funk. Beyond performance, Kev served on Oakland’s Cultural Affairs Commission, is President of the Recording Academy San Francisco Chapter Advisory Board, a board member with the Oakland Symphony, and a Professor at San Francisco State University.

Kev Choice and Silk-E

Crowned by Rolling Stone as having one of the Top 100 songs of the decade, Silk-E is a force to be reckoned with. Endearingly known as “The People’s Champ,” this singer, songwriter, and emcee is Bay Area royalty—blending raw talent with undeniable stage presence. You've heard her honey-drizzled rasp floating through tracks by Too $hort, Snoop Dogg, E-40, and The Coup.

B DeVeaux, a 25 year old Neo-Soul vocalist and songwriter, has performed all over the Bay Area and beyond, including Yerba Buena Gardens, The Breakroom at San Jose Jazz, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, the Mountain Winery, the Kennedy Center and most recently Outsidelands. Hailing from Oakland, DeVeaux been singing since the age of three and has just recorded and released their first album, “CHRYSALIS," available on Bandcamp.com. Find them on @_bdeveaux on Instagram for more info.

