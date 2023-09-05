San Jose teen poet Sarah Fathima Mohammed wins national honor for her writing

"I always loved writing and I always to turned to language as this shelter and special space which I think doesn’t start with me, but starts with generations of women who came before me."

Sarah Fathima Mohammed has a gift of words that has gained her national attention. The San Jose teen and poet received a gold medal portfoliol from the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, along with a $12,500 scholarship. She earned the honor for her writings about being a young Muslim woman living in post-9/11 America. Sarah also served as a Nation Teen Poet in 2021-2022. Her chapbook is “Take Me Home.” KALW’s Jenee Darden spoke with Sarah Fathima Mohammed right before she left for her freshman year at Harvard.

This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel

This interview aired in the September 5, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.