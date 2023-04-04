© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW Culture
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Oakland Ballet celebrates AAPI cultures with 'Dancing Moons Festival'

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published April 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
From left, Ashley Thopiah, Lucas Sverdlen, Karina Eimon, Lawrence Chen and Rebecca Huang_ Photo by John Hefti.jpg
John Hefti
/
Oakland Ballet dancers in the Dancing Moons Festival (L-R) From left, Ashley Thopiah, Lucas Sverdlen, Karina Eimon, Lawrence Chen and Rebecca Huang

This story aired in the April 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For the second year in a row, the Oakland Ballet Company is hosting a show that’s rare in this country. It’s called the “Dancing Moons Festival” and what makes it unique is that the production is arranged by Asian American Pacific Islander choreographers. The show celebrates AAPI cultures. And it pushes back against racist depictions of Asians that have long been part of ballet classics.

The Oakland Ballet is performing two shows over the weekend at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco. Oakland Ballet dancers Ashley Thopiah and Lawrence Chen speak about being a part of this monumental production.

See the “Dancing Moons Festival” at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on Friday April 7th and Saturday 8th.
This interview was produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Click the play button above to listen to this interview.

Tags
KALW Culture Crosscurrents
Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
See stories by Jeneé Darden