Oakland Ballet celebrates AAPI cultures with 'Dancing Moons Festival'

This story aired in the April 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

For the second year in a row, the Oakland Ballet Company is hosting a show that’s rare in this country. It’s called the “Dancing Moons Festival” and what makes it unique is that the production is arranged by Asian American Pacific Islander choreographers. The show celebrates AAPI cultures. And it pushes back against racist depictions of Asians that have long been part of ballet classics.

The Oakland Ballet is performing two shows over the weekend at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco. Oakland Ballet dancers Ashley Thopiah and Lawrence Chen speak about being a part of this monumental production.

See the “Dancing Moons Festival” at the Presidio Theatre in San Francisco on Friday April 7th and Saturday 8th.

