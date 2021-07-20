Almanac - Tuesday 7/20/21

849 Almanac-2021-Jul-20-08-49-00.mp3 Listen • 2:10

Today is Tuesday, the 20th of July of 2021,

July 20 is the 201st day of the year

164 days remain until the end of the year.

64 days until autumn begins

The sun rose in San Francisco at 6:04:04 am

and the sun sets tonight at 8:27:49 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 23 minutes of daylight, today.

Solar noon will be at 1:15:56 pm.

The first low tide was at 2:30 am at zero minus point two-seven feet

The first high tide will be later this morning at 9:24 am at 4.39 feet

The next low tide will be the afternoon at 1:48 pm at 2.82 feet

and the final high tide Ocean Beach in San Francisco tonight will be at 8:04 pm at 6.94 feet.

The Moon is 82.7% visible

a Waxing Gibbous

We’ll have a Full Moon in 4 days on Friday the 23th of July of 2021 at 7:37 pm

Today is….

International Chess Day

Moon Day

Nap Day

National Fortune Cookie Day

National Lollipop Day

National Ugly Truck Contest Day

Space Exploration Day

World Jump Day

Today is also…

Birthday of Crown Prince Haakon Magnus in Norway

Día del Amigo in Argentina, Brazil

Engineer's Day in Costa Rica

Independence Day, celebrates the independence declaration of Colombia from Spain in 1810.

Lempira Day in Honduras

Tree Planting Day in Central African Republic

On this day in history…

1871 – British Columbia joins the confederation of Canada.

1903 – The Ford Motor Company ships its first automobile.

1934 – Labor unrest in the U.S.: Police in Minneapolis fire upon striking truck drivers, during the Minneapolis Teamsters Strike of 1934, killing two and wounding sixty-seven.

1934 – West Coast waterfront strike: In Seattle, police fire tear gas on and club 2,000 striking longshoremen. The governor of Oregon calls out the National Guard to break a strike on the Portland docks.

1938 – The United States Department of Justice files suit in New York City against the motion picture industry charging violations of the Sherman Antitrust Act in regards to the studio system. The case would eventually result in a break-up of the industry in 1948.

1940 – California opens its first freeway, the Arroyo Seco Parkway.

1968 – The first International Special Olympics Summer Games are held at Soldier Field in Chicago, with about 1,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

1969 – Apollo program: Apollo 11's crew successfully makes the first manned landing on the Moon in the Sea of Tranquility. Americans Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin become the first humans to walk on the Moon six and a half hours later.

1976 – The American Viking 1 lander successfully lands on Mars.[4]

1977 – The Central Intelligence Agency releases documents under the Freedom of Information Act revealing it had engaged in mind-control experiments.

2005 – The Civil Marriage Act legalizes same-sex marriage in Canada.

2015 – The United States and Cuba resume full diplomatic relations after five decades.

…and if today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share this special day with…

1919 – Edmund Hillary, New Zealand mountaineer and explorer (d. 2008)

1920 – Elliot Richardson, American lieutenant and politician, 11th United States Secretary of Defense (d. 1999)

1925 – Frantz Fanon, French–Algerian psychiatrist and philosopher (d. 1961)

1933 – Cormac McCarthy, American novelist, playwright, and screenwriter

1936 – Alistair MacLeod, Canadian novelist and short story writer (d. 2014)

1938 – Diana Rigg, English actress (d. 2020)

1938 – Natalie Wood, American actress (d. 1981)

1939 – Judy Chicago, American painter and sculptor

1945 – Kim Carnes, American singer-songwriter

1947 – Carlos Santana, Mexican-American singer-songwriter and guitarist

