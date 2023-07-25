© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Housing

Potrero Hill tenants blast report on housing repairs

KALW | By Paul C. Kelly Campos
Published July 25, 2023 at 1:59 PM PDT
Downtown from Potrero Hill on a drizzling winter day.
David McCracken
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Downtown from Potrero Hill on a drizzling winter day.

Potrero Hill tenants spoke against the findings of a Thursday committee hearing that found that the property manager – Eugene Burger Management Company – had made significant improvements to living conditions at public housing units.

"I’m Stella Scott. I'm 75 years old and I was conceived and born in Potrero Hill. The bullcrap I’ve heard here today is unacceptable. I lived - LIVE on Turner Terrace. There is trash all over, they mow, they do whatever they want but they leave it there.” 

The committee hearing consisted of city and company officials. It follows a lethal January fire that killed one person. A San Francisco Housing Authority report rated Eugene Burger as failing in most metric categories of living conditions.

The Potrero Hill housing projects are a part of HOPE SF – a 15-year old, approximately $150 million renovation of the city’s public housing.

Despite this years-long effort, more than a third of the 400 units at Turner Terrace – where the deadly fire took place – still remain vacant. Tenants stated that many of their issues – such as squatters, trash and excessive mold – remain unresolved.

Housing Bay Area News
Paul C. Kelly Campos
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Paul C. Kelly Campos is a writer, poet and translator of Irish and Nicaraguan descent. His bilingual work has appeared in NPR’s Next Generation Radio, The Washington Post, KQED Forum, KALW, Prism, The Golden Gate Xpress, Seen and Heard, The San Franciscan, and Borderless magazine.
See stories by Paul C. Kelly Campos