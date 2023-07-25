Potrero Hill tenants blast report on housing repairs

Potrero Hill tenants spoke against the findings of a Thursday committee hearing that found that the property manager – Eugene Burger Management Company – had made significant improvements to living conditions at public housing units.

"I’m Stella Scott. I'm 75 years old and I was conceived and born in Potrero Hill. The bullcrap I’ve heard here today is unacceptable. I lived - LIVE on Turner Terrace. There is trash all over, they mow, they do whatever they want but they leave it there.”

The committee hearing consisted of city and company officials. It follows a lethal January fire that killed one person. A San Francisco Housing Authority report rated Eugene Burger as failing in most metric categories of living conditions.

The Potrero Hill housing projects are a part of HOPE SF – a 15-year old, approximately $150 million renovation of the city’s public housing.

Despite this years-long effort, more than a third of the 400 units at Turner Terrace – where the deadly fire took place – still remain vacant. Tenants stated that many of their issues – such as squatters, trash and excessive mold – remain unresolved.

