CCSF students get break on late fees

Students under San Francisco's Free City College program with unpaid transcript, materials or late withdrawal fees between August 2017 and December 2022 can expect to have those fees waived , Breed said in a statement Thursday.

A fee balance of as little as $10 prevents a student from enrolling in any class. With the student fee relief enabled in its latest budget approved by the Board of Supervisors and mayor, around 13,000 City College students can once again enroll in their classes, according to city officials.

The mayor's office said it is allocating $2.1 million for student fee relief for the current fiscal year. This is in addition to the $16.8 million outlined in San Francisco's budget for its Free City College program.

Mayor Breed said in a statement:"Removing financial barriers that City College students face is crucial to their success. With this funding, thousands of community members who couldn't previously enroll in classes will now be able to continue their education."

The Free City College program is a partnership between City College and the City of San Francisco with the goal to provide San Francisco residents with free tuition to the college, or grants for students who are financial aid recipients.