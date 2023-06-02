Former SF DA Boudin heads new center at UC-Berkeley law school

Boudin officially began his work this week as founding executive director of the university's newly established Criminal Law & Justice Center, which aims to be a national research and education hub for criminal legal reforms.

The former San Francisco DA said in a press release he was “thrilled to build, from the ground up, a center that will serve as a research and advocacy hub focused on critical law and policy changes that advance justice in the criminal legal system."

Boudin said he developed four pillars for the center -- policy advocacy, research, education and a yearly conference. He said he's looking forward to working with people thinking deeply about policy reform, rather than "sound-bite thinking."

Coinciding with the announcement, Boudin reaffirmed that he will not be running for district attorney next year in an opinion piece published in the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nearly a year ago, Boudin lost in a recall election amid public outcry for more accountability in retail robberies and crimes against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Mayor London Breed then appointed Brooke Jenkins to the position and she was elected last November to stay as district attorney.