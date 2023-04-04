Is new air pollution program a real hope for Bayview?

This story aired in the April 4, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

Air pollution has been a serious problem for the residents of San Francisco's Bayview Hunters Point for decades. It remains a major source for respiratory disease for residents of all ages. But the creation of Community Air Protection Program may offer some hope in reducing the amount of air pollution in the Bayview.

KALW's Sunni Khalid speaks to Deldi Reyes, the director of the state's Office of Community Air Protection, about AB 617 and the creation of a new program aimed at reducing air pollution on the grassroots level.