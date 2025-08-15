Trump-GOP gerrymandering scheme aims to rig the 2026 election

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the move by Texas Republicans to gerrymander more GOP legislative districts and how states like California and New York are responding.

In a recent New York Times op-ed, journalist and author David Daley writes: "President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Texas Republicans have reignited the gerrymandering wars. The brazen power grab in Texas pushed Democrats to start their own efforts to unravel independent commissions established by voters, and now it’s threatening to tilt the whole country into chaos. Mr. Trump and his GOP allies are surely the instigators, but the true architect of this mess, the person who bears as much or more responsibility for it, is Chief Justice John Roberts and his conservative Supreme Court. Over several years of rulings, this court has effectively rolled back laws that had for generations protected the right to vote."

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count, Unrigged: How Americans are Battle Back to Save Democracy, and Antidemocratic: Inside the Far Right's 50-Year Plot to Control American Elections, and former editor-in-chief of Salon

Resources:

The New York Times: Trump, John Roberts and the Unsettling of American Politics

The Guardian: How did we get all this gerrymandering? A short history of the Republican redistricting scheme

The Guardian: Newsom says California will push to redraw maps in riposte to Texas plan

