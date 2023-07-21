© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Philosophy Talk

Hypatia of Alexandria

By Devon Strolovitch
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT

What was it like to be a female philosopher in ancient Egypt?

Hypatia of Alexandria, late antiquity public figure and scholar, made significant contributions to mathematics, philosophy, and astronomy. Her embrace of Neoplatonism was seen as such a threat to the political elite in Alexandria, she was murdered by a mob of Christians. So, why were her ideas considered so dangerous and revolutionary for her time? As a woman in Ancient Egypt, how did she exert power over her own narrative? And should she really be considered a "martyr" for philosophy? Josh and Ray explore her life and philosophy with Edward Watts, Professor of History at UCSD and author of Hypatia: The Life and Legend of an Ancient Philosopher. Sunday, July 23 at 11 am.

Devon Strolovitch
Devon Strolovitch studied medieval Judeo-Portuguese manuscripts and earned a PhD in Linguistics from Cornell University before coming to KALW. He is the Senior Producer of Philosophy Talk, and since 2007 has hosted Fog City Blues, the weekly digest of Blues in the Bay Area and beyond.
