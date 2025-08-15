Israeli targeted strike kills journalist Anas al-Sharif and colleagues

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza last Sunday. Al Jazeera’s prominent journalist Anas al-Sharif, along with five of his colleagues, was killed in a deliberate Israeli attack on a media tent sheltering journalists in Gaza city.

"Israel is murdering the messengers," said the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) regional director Sara Qudah. "Israel wiped out an entire news crew. It has made no claims that any of the other journalists were terrorists. That’s murder. Plain and simple."

According to the CPJ, the August 10 attack raises the number of Al Jazeera journalists killed by Israel in Gaza during the war to 10, in addition to nine journalists who freelanced with the media organization.

"If Israel can kill the most prominent Gazan journalist, then it can kill anyone. The world needs to see these deadly attacks on journalists inside Gaza, as well as its censorship of journalists in Israel and the West Bank, for what they are: a deliberate and systematic attempt to cover up Israel’s actions," said Qudah. "Israel has killed more journalists in the 22 months since the start of the war than were killed worldwide in the preceding three years. Deliberately targeting journalists is a war crime under international law. This massacre must end.”

Afeef Nessouli , journalist and host of "__ With Afeef Nessouli"

