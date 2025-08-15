KALW Almanac - Friday August 15, 2025

Today is Friday, the 15th of August of 2025,

August 15 is the 227th day of the year

138 days remain until the end of the year.

38 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:25:54 am

and sunset will be at 8:01:17 pm.

We will have 13 hours and 35 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:13:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 67.6°F.

The first high tide was at 4:22 am at 4.24 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:27 am at 2.26 feet

The next high tide will be this afternoon at 4:00 pm at 6.38 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach will be tonight at 11:16 pm at 0.56 feet

The moon is currently 51.8% visible

It's a waning gibbous Moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon later today at 10:12 pm

Today is....

Vee Jay Day

Assumption of Mary

Chant at the Moon Day

Chauvin Day

I Love Cowboys and Cowgirls Day

National Acadian Day (Canada)

National Back To School Prep Day

National Best Friends Day

National Check the Chip Day

National Failures Day

National Kool-Aid Day

National Leathercraft Da

National Lemon Meringue Pie Day

National Men's Grooming Day

National Relaxation Day

Today is also.....

Armed Forces Day (Poland)

Feast day of the Assumption of Mary

Ferragosto (Italy)

Lady's Day (Ireland)

Māras (Latvia)

Mother's Day (Antwerp and Costa Rica)

Navy Day (Romania)

Virgin of Candelaria, patron of the Canary Islands. (Tenerife, Spain)

San La Muerte (Paraguayan Folk Catholicism)

Founding of Asunción (Paraguay)

Santa Muerte (Mexican Folk Catholicism)

Constitution Day (Equatorial Guinea)

National Day (Liechtenstein)

National Day of Mourning (Bangladesh)

The first day of Flooding of the Nile, or Wafaa El-Nil (Egypt and Coptic Church)

Independence Day in South Korea

Fatherland Liberation Day in North Korea

Independence Day in India

Independence Day in the Republic of the Congo

The main day of Bon Festival (Japan), and its related observances:

Awa Dance Festival (Tokushima Prefecture)

End-of-war Memorial Day, when the National Memorial Service for War Dead is held (Japan)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to blow out your candles with....

1769 – Napoleon Bonaparte, French general and emperor (died 1821)

1858 – E. Nesbit, English author and poet (died 1924)

1860 – Florence Harding, American publisher, 31st First Lady of the United States (died 1924)

1872 – Sri Aurobindo, Indian guru, poet, and philosopher (died 1950)

1873 – Ramaprasad Chanda, Indian archaeologist and historian (died 1942)

1875 – Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, English pianist, violinist, and composer (died 1912)

1879 – Ethel Barrymore, American actress (died 1959)

1912 – Julia Child, American chef and author (died 2004)

1917 – Óscar Romero, Salvadoran archbishop (died 1980)

1923 – Rose Marie, American actress and singer (died 2017)

1924 – Hedy Epstein, German-American Holocaust survivor and activist (died 2016)

1924 – Phyllis Schlafly, American lawyer, writer, and political activist (died 2016)

1925 – Rose Maddox, American singer-songwriter and fiddle player (died 1998)

1925 – Oscar Peterson, Canadian pianist and composer (died 2007)

1926 – Eddie Little Sky, American actor (died 1997)

1932 – Jim Lange, American game show host and DJ (died 2014)

1933 – Mike Seeger, American folk musician and folklorist (died 2009)

1934 – Bobby Byrd, American singer-songwriter and producer (died 2007)

1938 – Stephen Breyer, American lawyer and jurist, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

1938 – Maxine Waters, American educator and politician

1946 – Jimmy Webb, American singer-songwriter and pianist

1950 – Anne, Princess Royal of the United Kingdom

1954 – Stieg Larsson, Swedish journalist and author (died 2004)

1964 – Melinda Gates, American businesswoman and philanthropist, co-founded the Gates Foundation

1972 – Ben Affleck, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter

1985 – Nipsey Hussle, American rapper (died 2019)

....and on this day in history....

1843 – Tivoli Gardens, one of the oldest still intact amusement parks in the world, opens in Copenhagen, Denmark.

1907 – Ordination in Constantinople of Fr. Raphael Morgan, the first African-American Orthodox priest, "Priest-Apostolic" to America and the West Indies.

1914 – The Panama Canal opens to traffic with the transit of the cargo ship SS Ancon.

1915 – A story in New York World newspaper reveals that the Imperial German government had purchased excess phenol from Thomas Edison that could be used to make explosives for the war effort and diverted it to Bayer for aspirin production.

1939 – The Wizard of Oz premieres at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles, California.

1960 – Republic of the Congo (Brazzaville) becomes independent from France.

1961 – Border guard Conrad Schumann flees from East Germany while on duty guarding the construction of the Berlin Wall.

1962 – James Joseph Dresnok defects to North Korea after running across the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Dresnok died in 2016.

1965 – The Beatles play to nearly 60,000 fans at Shea Stadium in New York City, an event later regarded as the birth of stadium rock.

1969 – The Woodstock Music & Art Fair opens in Bethel, New York, featuring some of the top rock musicians of the era.

1970 – Patricia Palinkas becomes the first woman to play professionally in an American football game.

1971 – President Richard Nixon completes the break from the gold standard by ending convertibility of the United States dollar into gold by foreign investors.

1977 – The Big Ear, a radio telescope operated by Ohio State University as part of the SETI project, receives a radio signal from deep space; the event is named the "Wow! signal" from the notation made by a volunteer on the project.

1995 – In South Carolina, Shannon Faulkner becomes the first female cadet matriculated at The Citadel (she drops out less than a week later).

1998 – Apple introduces the iMac computer.

2005 – Israel's unilateral disengagement plan to evict all Israelis from the Gaza Strip and from four settlements in the northern West Bank begins.

2013 – The Smithsonian announces the discovery of the olinguito, the first new carnivorous species found in the Americas in 35 years.

2020 – Russia begins production on the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

