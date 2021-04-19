© 2021
Education

What Is The Future For Mills College?

KALW | By Jenee Darden
Published April 19, 2021 at 5:05 PM PDT
mills college
Jennifer 1121 Creative Commons
/
Mills Hall

The Mills College Board of Trustees recently announced that 2023 would be the last graduating class. Pres. Elizabeth Hillman talks about future plans for Mills and reactions from those taking legal action to save the school.

It’s unlikely that we’d be able to get enough donations to cover the full cost of running the college for an indefinite period of time.
Pres. Elizabeth Hillman

The liberal arts women’s college, located in East Oakland, has been around 169 years. Students of all genders are enrolled in their graduate programs, and self-identified women are admitted into their undergraduate programs. Some notable alumni include changemakers like Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and Renel Brooks-Moon, the first woman to announce a championship game in pro sports. But the school has been struggling with longtime financial problems. Declining enrollment, and trying to maintain a 135-acre campus with a small student population are just a few issues.

Students, alumni and faculty are protesting the school’s closure, and even looking to take legal action.

Pres. Hillman also talks about how the school got to this point and what it would take to save the school.

Jenee Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She hosts the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds and covers East Oakland for KALW. Jenee has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
