What Is The Future For Mills College?

The Mills College Board of Trustees recently announced that 2023 would be the last graduating class. Pres. Elizabeth Hillman talks about future plans for Mills and reactions from those taking legal action to save the school.

It’s unlikely that we’d be able to get enough donations to cover the full cost of running the college for an indefinite period of time. Pres. Elizabeth Hillman

The liberal arts women’s college, located in East Oakland, has been around 169 years. Students of all genders are enrolled in their graduate programs, and self-identified women are admitted into their undergraduate programs. Some notable alumni include changemakers like Congresswoman Barbara Lee, and Renel Brooks-Moon, the first woman to announce a championship game in pro sports. But the school has been struggling with longtime financial problems. Declining enrollment, and trying to maintain a 135-acre campus with a small student population are just a few issues.

Students, alumni and faculty are protesting the school’s closure, and even looking to take legal action.

Pres. Hillman also talks about how the school got to this point and what it would take to save the school.

