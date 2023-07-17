‘Your neighborhood hood cobbler’: the art of restoring high-end sneakers

This story aired in the July 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you dropped $500 on a pair of Air Jordans and then stepped into the biggest mud pit, would you dare to clean them yourself or trust a professional?

More sneaker fanatics or sneakerheads are choosing to pay a professional like Austin Brown aka the Hood Cobbler to return their beloved pair of shoes back to pristine condition. The Oakland native has converted his home into a laboratory of sorts and owns a slew of equipment he uses to deep clean shoes and sometimes take them apart to repair cracks in the material.

"And for me, literally to think about something in my head and to make it a reality just means I'm from Oakland ‘cause this is what Oakland does. We’re innovators."

Austin Brown’s life has taken many turns. He grew up in “the dubs” of East Oakland’s San Antonio neighborhood and harbored a love of science that he channeled into various trades jobs. Those included custodial work, and he developed an expansive knowledge of chemical agents used for deep cleaning.

One day, he decided to try his hand at cleaning a pair of high-priced sneakers. Now, he’s running his own sneaker-cleaning business and hopes to launch a brick-and-mortar shop to serve Oakland’s clientele.