Economy, Business & Labor

‘Your neighborhood hood cobbler’: the art of restoring high-end sneakers

KALW | By Ricky Rodas
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
Ricky Rodas
/
Austin Brown, the owner of sneaker cleaning business, The Hood Cobbler, poses for a photo.

This story aired in the July 17, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

If you dropped $500 on a pair of Air Jordans and then stepped into the biggest mud pit, would you dare to clean them yourself or trust a professional?

More sneaker fanatics or sneakerheads are choosing to pay a professional like Austin Brown aka the Hood Cobbler to return their beloved pair of shoes back to pristine condition. The Oakland native has converted his home into a laboratory of sorts and owns a slew of equipment he uses to deep clean shoes and sometimes take them apart to repair cracks in the material.

"And for me, literally to think about something in my head and to make it a reality just means I'm from Oakland ‘cause this is what Oakland does. We’re innovators."

Austin Brown’s life has taken many turns. He grew up in “the dubs” of East Oakland’s San Antonio neighborhood and harbored a love of science that he channeled into various trades jobs. Those included custodial work, and he developed an expansive knowledge of chemical agents used for deep cleaning.

One day, he decided to try his hand at cleaning a pair of high-priced sneakers. Now, he’s running his own sneaker-cleaning business and hopes to launch a brick-and-mortar shop to serve Oakland’s clientele.

This story was made to be heard. If you are able, press the play button above to listen.

Economy, Business & Labor Crosscurrents
Ricky Rodas
Ricky Rodas is one of KALW's 2022 reporting fellows. He is a member of the 2020 graduating class of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. He spent two years reporting on immigrant communities in the Bay Area as a reporter for the local news sites Oakland North, Mission Local, and Richmond Confidential. Rodas, who is Salvadoran American, is currently the small & immigrant-owned business reporter for The Oaklandside through a partnership with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities.
