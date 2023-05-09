© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Economy, Business & Labor

Oakland teacher strike continues on to its fourth day

KALW | By Hanisha Harjani
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:21 PM PDT
Educators in the Oakland Unified School District and their supporters raised signs for higher teacher pay during a rally March 24, 2023, in Oakland, Calif.

Oakland Unified School District Board President Mike Hutchinson reiterated that district officials will only bargain over wages and working conditions.

However, teachers want other items included in their contract, what they call common good items. One item teachers want to see for example is the use of vacant school district buildings for housing for students without homes.

The Oakland Education Association held a press conference Tuesday morning for parents, students and community allies. About 35,000 students are affected by the strike, which is coming during an important time — the end of the school year, which is May 25 — less than two weeks away.

Both sides stayed at the bargaining table until nearly midnight last night. The Oakland Education Association, who has presented the district with a counterproposal, said that the district “repeatedly asked to review materials later rather than engage in active bargaining.” According to the OEA, the district has made few compromises to the proposal they presented on May 5th.

That proposal includes a 10 percent retroactive raise and a $5,000 one-time bonus for union members, according to a Sunday memo by the district. It also provides teachers with a raise of at least 13 and as much as 22 percent.

District Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said Thursday few resources are available to address other issues.

