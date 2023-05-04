Oakland teachers’ union strike, after contract talks fail

Officials said they are holding the event "to discuss the strike, the impact it will have on Oakland's young people , and the reasons behind it.” Board of Education President Mike Hutchinson and Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammell are slated to speak.

Officials for the district, which serves more than 34,000 students, said they couldn't predict how long the strike would last but that they would continue to negotiate with the teachers union. The strike comes after six days of talks.

Schools will remain open , with principals and other school staff monitoring classrooms for students who attend.

The district announced the strike Wednesday night, and it was confirmed within the hour by the Oakland Education Association on social media.

According to the union announcement, "OUSD has failed to come to the table in good faith. Oakland educators will be on the picket lines tomorrow, on strike for our students and for Oakland schools.”

Teachers are walking picket lines at the schools this morning and are scheduled to hold a noon rally at City Hall.

Earlier this week, the district proposed that every teacher get a raise of at least 13 percent and as much as 22 percent.

The union represents nearly 3,000 teachers, counselors, nurses, psychologists, librarians, speech pathologists, social workers and teacher substitutes. Teachers say the strike is not just about compensation, pointing to a need for safer facilities and classroom renovations.