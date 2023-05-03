Progress made in contract talks between OUSD, teachers’ union

Teachers plan to strike Thursday unless they can come to an agreement with the Oakland Unified School District beforehand, the teachers announced Monday.

District officials said they are disappointed with the decision teachers have made but are optimistic an agreement will be reached before Thursday. The district is proposing that every teacher get a raise of at least 13 percent and as much as 22 percent.

Raises for all members of the Oakland Education Association, which is the teachers' union, are on the table, according to the school district. The union includes nurses, counselors, psychologists and other professionals as well as teachers.

Compensation is not the only priority for some teachers.

The union is bargaining for supports for students such as the placement of counselors at schools that have none and better air quality.