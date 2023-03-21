© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy, Business & Labor

San Jose gearing up affordable housing project

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 21, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT
donner lofts sj will buckner.jpg
Will Buckner/Will Buckner
/
(c) 2018 Will Buckner. All right
San Jose's Donner Lofts are affordable housing

The San Jose City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved loaning about $22 million to Berkeley-based affordable housing nonprofit Resources for Community Development to construct a 99-unit affordable apartment complex at 797 S. Almaden Ave.

San Jose Spotlight reports the council also approved spending about $3.6 million to purchase the just over half-acre plot at the corner of South Almaden Avenue and West Virginia Street from the nonprofit, and lease it back to the developer.

The project will reserve 25 apartments as permanent supportive housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness, including 15 apartments for people and their families in need of mental health services, according to city staff reports.

The development will include 30 studios, 24 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom and 20 three-bedroom apartments, plus one two-bedroom manager apartment.

About half of the apartments will be priced as affordable to people earning 30 percent or less of the annual median income for the area, or about $35,000 per year for an individual. Approximately 40 percent of apartments will be for people earning up to 50 percent of the area median income, or roughly $59,000 per year. Nine apartments will be for people earning up to 60 percent of the median, or roughly $71,000 a year.

Tags
Economy, Business & Labor Bay Area News
Sunni Khalid
See stories by Sunni Khalid