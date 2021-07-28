Meet Some Modern-Day Gold Miners

If you’ve ever been on the rivers of the Sierra foothills, you may have noticed some folks with shovels and buckets. Turns out, they are looking for gold in what was once Gold Country. We meet a few of them as part of our @WORK series.

"I made like $45 an hour the other day...It's better than going and sweating on a jobsite somewhere." Randy Hedyi

