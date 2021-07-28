© 2021 KALW
Economy, Business, Labor
@WORK
COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how we work. For some, that means heading to a kitchen table instead of an office. Others have found themselves unexpectedly on the frontline. And for many, the pandemic has led to unemployment or underemployment. In our ongoing series "At Work," we hear from folks in the Bay Area about how what they do has changed.

Meet Some Modern-Day Gold Miners

KALW | By Katherine Monahan
Published July 28, 2021 at 4:12 PM PDT
BearRiver_Flickr_NickAres.png
Nick Ares
/
Flickr
A modern-day gold miner on the Bear River.

If you’ve ever been on the rivers of the Sierra foothills, you may have noticed some folks with shovels and buckets. Turns out, they are looking for gold in what was once Gold Country. We meet a few of them as part of our @WORK series.

"I made like $45 an hour the other day...It's better than going and sweating on a jobsite somewhere."
Randy Hedyi

Click the play button above to listen to the story.

Katherine Monahan
See stories by Katherine Monahan