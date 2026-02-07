Fans pour into San Francisco to celebrate Super Bowl LX

In case you missed it, the City of San Francisco is hosting Super Bowl LX this weekend. But since the championship game is being played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, there are several fan zones across San Francisco being activated for tourists and traveling fans. KALW’s Sebastian Mino-Bucheli has more.

On a typical week day in Union Square, you might see people lounging and eating their lunch but at this fan zone, amongst others in the city, locals or tourists can try to kick field goals or practice their ball throwing skills.

This fan zone which is operated by Bay Area Jump and sponsored by Comcast had fans from some NFL teams trickle by and attempt to kick a football at the 20 yard line.

One Seahawks fan, Lennart Drws flew from Germany to San Francisco to join in on the fan activities.“

So, today, I'm, uh. Watching the city doing a hop on up off tour and, uh, try to get as many in as possible today and then tomorrow, just fan activities. I don’t have tickets for the game.”

Forty-Niner fan Rowena Ordono, wearing her team’s jersey, was walking with her daughter and also taking in the activities. She remembers the Candle Stick days before the move to Santa Clara.

“We'd take the bus and then head over there and it was a lot of fun watching Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, those guys. It's a lot of fun.”

The Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots this Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

In San Francisco, I’m Sebastian Miño-Bucheli, KALW News.

