Can AI help treat Bay Area’s unhoused population?

Akido Labs first launched Scope AI in LA and Kern counties in 2023. They send out street teams with AI tools to address the lack of doctors visiting encampments and shelters.

It works like this: a member of the street team will interview unhoused folks while Scope AI listens and provides questions, diagnoses, and even prescription recommendations. Then, a report will be sent to a doctor for review.

Critics are concerned about data privacy, biases, and mis-diagnoses for already vulnerable groups. They’re worried that AI can’t navigate the complex situations unique to houselessness.

But proponents say it has the power to increase care for marginalized groups.

Californians experiencing houselessness are at a higher risk of poor health and have a significantly shorter life expectancy than the state average.

Prior to using AI, streets teams reported case loads of 200 patients at a time. Now, with the help of AI they say that number is closer to 350.