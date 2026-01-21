Compton Cafeteria awarded Landmark Designation

"I want to invite you to picture an entrance to the Tenderloin when you are greeted by a historic Compton site," Santana Tapia comments during public comment at Wednesday's meeting, "a place where people of all walks of life share space and joy, and remember the courage of the riots that took place there."

Compton’s Cafeteria is located at 111 Taylor St. It was the site of the first trans uprising against police harassment in US history—three years before the riots at Stonewall.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the riots, which happened in the Tenderloin in 1966.

The activist group Comptons x Coalition has been fighting for this landmark designation in order to reclaim the space and preserve its history. Tapia has been working with the group over the last year.

"We've designated our street and then we're designating our district, and now we're taking this building and giving that back to our people and educating everyone on like, what's going on."

Compton’s Cafeteria was recognized by both the Californian and the National Register of Historic Places. However, that only protected the exterior of the building. Activists worried that this left it vulnerable to potential demolition , especially in light of the recent passage of SB 79. That’s the “upzoning” law that loosens requirements for constructing housing near transit.

"With bills like that being passed, it's even more important for us to continue on fighting to preserve our spaces and preserve history," Tapia says.

For years, the building has been owned and operated by Geo Group , one of the largest for-profit prison companies in the country. They also operate ICE detention centers . Last year, Melvin Bulauan died while under their custody at 111 Taylor .

It’s unclear whether Geo Group will be allowed to remain.

