Port of Oakland changes name of city’s airport – again

What’s in a name? When it comes to Oakland’s airport, quite a lot, actually.

Port of Oakland officials on Thursday finalized a decision to change the name of the city's airport for the second time in little over a year, but San Francisco officials say it still steps on SFO's brand.

The airport historically known as Oakland International Airport will now be called Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport, Oakland's Board of Port Commissioners decided.

The name change is the port's latest attempt to tweak the airport's name to include San Francisco Bay in the airport's title.

The port's first name change to San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport last year was challenged when San Francisco sued to stop the rebranding over copyright claims and allegations that travelers would confuse it with San Francisco International Airport.

Oakland officials forged ahead with the name change and then countersued. But last fall a judge ordered the new name to be stricken from use, at least temporarily. Oakland appealed that decision and the case is still pending.

