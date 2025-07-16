KALW Almanac - Wednesday July 16, 2025

Today is Wednesday, the 16th of July of 2025,

July 16 is the 197th day of the year

168 days remain until the end of the year.

68 days until autumn begins

the sun will rise in San Francisco at 6:01:05 am

and sunset will be at 8:30:22 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 29 minutes of daylight

The solar transit will be at 1:15:43 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 61.7°F.

The first high tide was at 2:52 am at 4.83 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:14 am at 0.52 feet

The next high tide at 4:06 pm at 5.79 feet

and the final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 10:27 pm at 1.7 feet

The Moon is currently 67.2% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous moon

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Thursday the 17th of July of 2025 at 5:38 pm

Today is....

National AI Day

Guinea Pig Appreciation Day

National Atomic Veterans Day

National Cherry Day

National Corn Fritter Day

National Deskfast Day

National Fresh Spinach Day

National Hot Dog Day

National Personal Chef Day

Rural Transit Day

Take Your Poet to Work Day

World Snake Day

Today is also....

Engineer's Day (Honduras)

Holocaust Memorial Day (France)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1821 – Mary Baker Eddy, American religious leader and author, founded Christian Science (died 1910)

1862 – Ida B. Wells, American journalist and activist (died 1931)

1887 – Shoeless Joe Jackson, American baseball player and manager (died 1951)

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, American farmer and businessman, founded Orville Redenbacher's (died 1995)

1907 – Barbara Stanwyck, American actress (died 1990)

1911 – Ginger Rogers, American actress, singer, and dancer (died 1995)

1911 – Sonny Tufts, American actor (died 1970)

1923 – Bola Sete, Brazilian guitarist (died 1987)

1924 – Bess Myerson, American model, actress, game show panelist, and politician, Miss America 1945 (died 2014)

1925 – Cal Tjader, American jazz musician (died 1982)

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Iranian cleric and politician, 2nd Supreme Leader of Iran

1941 – Desmond Dekker, Jamaican singer-songwriter (died 2006)

1947 – Assata Shakur, American-Cuban criminal and activist

1948 – Rubén Blades, Panamanian singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

1948 – Pinchas Zukerman, Israeli violinist and conductor

1950 – Gary Indiana, American writer, playwright and poet (died 2024)

1952 – Stewart Copeland, American drummer and songwriter

1952 – Marc Esposito, French director and screenwriter

1956 – Tony Kushner, American playwright and screenwriter

1967 – Will Ferrell, American actor, comedian, and producer

1968 – Larry Sanger, American philosopher and businessman, co-founded Wikipedia and Citizendium

1973 – Tim Ryan, American politician

....and on this day in history....

622 – The Hijrah of Muhammad begins, marking the beginning of the Islamic calendar.

1228 – Saint Francis of Assisi was canonized.

1769 – Father Junípero Serra founds California's first mission, Mission San Diego de Alcalá. Over the following decades, it evolves into the city of San Diego, California.

1790 – The District of Columbia is established as the capital of the United States after signature of the Residence

1931 – Emperor Haile Selassie signs the first constitution of Ethiopia.

1935 – The world's first parking meter is installed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

1941 – Joe DiMaggio hits safely for the 56th consecutive game, a streak that still stands as an MLB record.

1951 – J. D. Salinger publishes his popular yet controversial novel, The Catcher in the Rye.

1956 – Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus closes its last "Big Tent" show in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; due to changing economics, all subsequent circus shows will be held in arenas.

1965 – The Mont Blanc Tunnel linking France and Italy opens.

1969 – The Apollo 11 lunar landing mission is launched from Cape Kennedy in Florida

2004 – Millennium Park, considered Chicago's first and most ambitious early 21st-century architectural project, is opened to the public by Mayor Richard M. Daley.

2007 – An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 and 6.6 aftershock occurs off the Niigata coast of Japan killing eight people, injuring at least 800 and damaging a nuclear power plant.