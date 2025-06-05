© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Bay Made showcase: Peer Talk

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published June 5, 2025 at 6:00 AM PDT
This conversation aired in the June 5, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Today, we bring you an excerpt of a live event put on by KALW. Peer Talk is a youth leadership and civic engagement program created by 7th grade students at Willie Brown Middle School, in San Francisco's Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood. It’s a part of Beyond the Fog Radio. At this event, middle schoolers were asked to interview a billionaire, former CEO of Gap Inc., Bob Fisher.
