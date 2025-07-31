KALW Almanac - Thursday July 31, 2025

Today is Thursday, the 31st of July of 2025,

July 31 is the 212nd day of the year

153 days remain until the end of the year.

53 days until autumn begins

Sunrise at 6:13:02 am

and sunset will be at 8:18:28 pm.

We will have 14 hours and 5 minutes of daylight today

The solar transit will be at 1:15:45 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 66.2°F.

The first high tide was at 4:03 am at 3.96 feet

The first low tide of the day will be at 9:42 am at 2.04 feet

The next high tide will be at 4:22 pm at 5.57 feet

and The final low tide of the day will be at 11:32 pm at 1.54

The Moon is currently 40.5% visible

It's a Waxing Crescent moon

We'll have the First Quarter Moon tomorrow Friday the 1st of August of 2025 at 5:41 am

Today is....

National Avocado Day

National Chili Dog Day

National Cotton Candy Day

National Intern Day

National Jump for Jelly Beans Day

National Mutt Day

National Raspberry Cake Day

National SPAM Day

Shredded Wheat Day

Uncommon Instrument Awareness Day

World Ranger Day

Today is also....

End of the Trinity term (sitting of the High Court of Justice of England)

Lā Hae Hawaiʻi Day (Hawaii, United States), and its related observance:

Sovereignty Restoration Day (Hawaiian sovereignty movement)

Martyrdom Day of Shahid Udham Singh (Haryana and Punjab, India)

Treasury Day (Poland)

Warriors' Day (Malaysia)

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You share your special day with....

1867 – S. S. Kresge, American businessman, founded Kmart (died 1966)

1875 – Jacques Villon, French painter (died 1963)

1886 – Fred Quimby, American animation producer (died 1965)

1892 – Herbert W. Armstrong, American evangelist and publisher, founded Worldwide Church of God (died 1986)

1912 – Milton Friedman, American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (died 2006)

1918 – Hank Jones, American pianist, composer, and bandleader (died 2010)

1919 – Curt Gowdy, American sportscaster and actor (died 2006)

1919 – Primo Levi, Italian chemist and author (died 1987)

1921 – Donald Malarkey, American sergeant and author (died 2017)

1921 – Whitney Young, American activist (died 1971)

1923 – Ahmet Ertegun, Turkish-American songwriter and producer, founded Atlantic Records (died 2006)

1931 – Kenny Burrell, American singer-songwriter and guitarist

1932 – Ted Cassidy, American actor and screenwriter (died 1979)

1939 – Susan Flannery, American actress

1943 – William Bennett, American journalist and politician, 3rd United States Secretary of Education

1944 – Geraldine Chaplin, American actress and screenwriter

1951 – Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Australian tennis player

1952 – Faye Kellerman, American author

1958 – Mark Cuban, American businessman and television personality

1959 – Stanley Jordan, American guitarist, pianist, and songwriter

1962 – Wesley Snipes, American actor and producer

1965 – J. K. Rowling, English author and film producer

....and on this day in history....

781 – The oldest recorded eruption of Mount Fuji (Traditional Japanese date: Sixth day of the seventh month of the first year of the Ten'o (天応) era).

1703 – Daniel Defoe is placed in a pillory for the crime of seditious libel after publishing a politically satirical pamphlet, but is pelted with flowers.

1865 – The first narrow-gauge mainline railway in the world opens at Grandchester, Queensland, Australia.

1874 – Patrick Francis Healy became the first African-American inaugurated as president of a predominantly white university, Georgetown University.

1991 – The United States and Soviet Union both sign the START I Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, the first to reduce (with verification) both countries' stockpiles.

2006 – Fidel Castro hands over power to his brother, Raúl.

2012 – Michael Phelps breaks the record set in 1964 by Larisa Latynina for the most medals won at the Olympics.