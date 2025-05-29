San Francisco Supervisor Engardio to face recall election in September

San Francisco Supervisor Joel Engardio will face a recall election on September 16th.

The San Francisco Department of Elections made the announcement earlier today.

Mission Local reported recall supporters submitted more than 10,500 signatures from voters in District 4, which covers much of the city’s west side. The total surpassed the threshold needed to trigger the recall.

The recall campaign started in January in response to the passage of Proposition K, which Engardio co-sponsored. The ballot measure called for closure of The Great Highway to vehicle traffic between Sloat and Lincoln. Sunset Dunes Park opened on the site last month.

The majority of west side voters opposed closing the road.

