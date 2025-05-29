© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oakland crisis response team draws mixed reviews

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 29, 2025 at 2:44 PM PDT
Community Intervention Specialist Josh Hayes answers emails sent directly to MACRO.
Wren Farrell
Community Intervention Specialist Josh Hayes answers emails sent directly to MACRO.

Oakland’s crisis response program is drawing mixed reviews from city officials and some residents.

It’s called the Mobile Assistance Community Responders of Oakland, or MACRO. And it was created three years ago to deal with the city’s non-violent, non-emergency incidents involving people experiencing mental health crises or homelessness.

MACRO program director Elliott Jones touted its effectiveness, Tuesday, at the City Council’s Public Safety Committee meeting. The Oaklandside reports he said four teams responded to about 6,300 incidents last year, mostly in downtown Oakland.

But some residents argued MACRO is dysfunctional and should be dissolved.They cited data that the program only responded to about 10 percent of the 3,500 calls made to 9-1-1 between January and March this year.

MACRO’s state funding expires next year. After that, the program would need four million dollars from the annually from the city to survive.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid