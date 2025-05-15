Oakland judge issues injunction against revoking foreign student visas

A federal judge in Oakland this week temporarily barred the Trump administration from arresting or deporting international students.

Courthouse News Service reported U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White granted an injunction to the plaintiffs, relating to administration's attempts to revoke their F-1 immigration status. Foreign nationals with F-1 visas are allowed to enter the country to pursue their studies. They may remain as long as they are in a full-time program.

The administration sought to terminate the visas of about 4,700 students with some type of information that allegedly placed them in violation of their status.