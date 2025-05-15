© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Oakland judge issues injunction against revoking foreign student visas

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published May 15, 2025 at 1:55 PM PDT
wp paarz
/
Flickr / Creative Commons

A federal judge in Oakland this week temporarily barred the Trump administration from arresting or deporting international students.

Courthouse News Service reported U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White granted an injunction to the plaintiffs, relating to administration's attempts to revoke their F-1 immigration status. Foreign nationals with F-1 visas are allowed to enter the country to pursue their studies. They may remain as long as they are in a full-time program.

The administration sought to terminate the visas of about 4,700 students with some type of information that allegedly placed them in violation of their status.

The ruling involved approximately 25 plaintiffs that are being heard together because of common factual allegations. One of the cases involves at least one UC Berkeley graduate student.
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
