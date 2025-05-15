EBMUD could increase rates for drinking and wastewater

The East Bay Municipal Utility District is contemplating rate increases for both drinking water and wastewater customers.

East Bay MUD general manager Clifford Chan presented the rate hikes to the district board Tuesday as part of his proposed budget of more than three billion dollars.

If approved, the proposed average drinking water rate increase next year by six-and-a-half percent for drinking water and eight-and-a-half percent for wastewater.

Individual drinking water bill increases will vary depending on water use amounts and other factors.