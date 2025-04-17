FasTrak warns motorists of scam

FasTrak is warning of text messages being sent to customers claiming they have outstanding account balances and must pay in full or risk penalties or legal actions.

According to FasTrak, which operates the statewide toll system, some customers have received scam texts asking them to click on fraudulent websites to pay their bills.

FasTrak does not use texts to request payment through a website.

Customers are asked to visit bayareafastrak.org or call the customer service center at (877) BAY-TOLL (229-8655) to make payments.

FasTrak asks customers who have made payments via fraudulent websites to contact their bank or credit card company to report the charges.

