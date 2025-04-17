© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
FasTrak warns motorists of scam

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:20 PM PDT
Cars drive out of the toll booth on the Golden Gate Bridge.
Dale Cruse
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Cars drive out of the toll booth on the Golden Gate Bridge.

FasTrak is warning of text messages being sent to customers claiming they have outstanding account balances and must pay in full or risk penalties or legal actions. 

According to FasTrak, which operates the statewide toll system, some customers have received scam texts asking them to click on fraudulent websites to pay their bills.

FasTrak does not use texts to request payment through a website.

Customers are asked to visit bayareafastrak.org or call the customer service center at (877) BAY-TOLL (229-8655) to make payments.

FasTrak asks customers who have made payments via fraudulent websites to contact their bank or credit card company to report the charges.
