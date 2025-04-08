© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream the SFUSD Board Meeting tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. here

Fraudulent college students scamming millions in state and federal funds

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published April 8, 2025 at 8:52 PM PDT
Oakland's Laney College, one of the state's community colleges
Thomas Hawk
Oakland's Laney College, one of the state's community colleges

Fraudulent college student applications are increasing. That’s according to recent state reports. And some college administrators say they’re worried cuts to the U.S. Department of Education could hamper fraud prevention.

In 2021, the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office reported that about 20 percent of college applications were likely fake. Last year, the state said it was up to about 25 percent.

According to the most recent data, fake applications now make up about a third of all applications.

CalMatters reports that these fake applications received grants and scholarships for more than five million dollars from the federal government and nearly one-and-a-half million dollars from the state. That’s according to reports that colleges submitted to the state from September 2021 through December 2023.

Faculty say scammers are increasingly relying on artificial intelligence to infiltrate classes and pose as students.
Bay Area Headlines
Sunni Khalid
Sunni M. Khalid is a veteran of more than 40 years in journalism, having worked in print, radio, television, and web journalism.
See stories by Sunni Khalid