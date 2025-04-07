Trump administration revokes dozens of UC foreign student visas

he Trump administration has revoked the visas of dozens of University of California current and former students at several campuses.

EdSource reports that four students, including two graduate students, at the University of California-Berkeley were among those whose visas were revoked. Student visas were also revoked at UCLA, UC-San Diego, UC-Davis and UC-Santa Cruz.

No official reason was given for the targeting of some student visas. But these moves follow similar actions taken against students who participated in pro-Palestinians demonstrations last year.