Trump administration revokes dozens of UC foreign student visas
he Trump administration has revoked the visas of dozens of University of California current and former students at several campuses.
EdSource reports that four students, including two graduate students, at the University of California-Berkeley were among those whose visas were revoked. Student visas were also revoked at UCLA, UC-San Diego, UC-Davis and UC-Santa Cruz.
No official reason was given for the targeting of some student visas. But these moves follow similar actions taken against students who participated in pro-Palestinians demonstrations last year.
A statement by the University of California last Friday said the administration was aware some student visas had been revoked. It added that the university would continue to monitor the situation and would assess how it impacted the “UC community and the people affected.”