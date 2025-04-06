Thousands gather in Bay Area for ‘Hands Off!’ rallies

Thousands of people participated in weekend rallies in San Francisco and Oakland to protest the policies of President Donald Trump and billionaire industrialist Elon Musk as part of nationwide Hands Off! protests.

In San Francisco, demonstrators held up signs and chanted together in opposition to Trump and Musk's newly created Department of Government Efficiency firings of federal workers, cuts to federal programs, and DOGE gaining access to private data of Americans.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported protesters also denounced Trump's executive orders targeting immigration, gender identity, climate change, the economy and international trade relations.

The demonstration also drew some counter-protesters, who were drowned out by the deafening chants of the thousands rallying against Trump and Musk. And in Oakland, The Oaklandside reported thousands also rallied in and around Oakland's City Hall on Saturday afternoon as part of Hands Off!

Oakland mayoral candidate and longtime East Bay politician Barbara Lee and TV personality W. Kamau Bell, an Oakland resident, were the closing speakers at the two-hour event.

Local protests were also held in Berkeley, Fresno, San Jose, Stockton, Napa, Sonoma, Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, and dozens of other cities starting at different times.