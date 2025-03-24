Union expected to vote tomorrow on deal to end VTA strike

The two-week impasse between the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and fifteen hundred striking union workers continues, with the two sides still far apart on reaching a deal.

The VTA board of directors yesterday/Sunday approved a revised offer in an effort to get striking workers off the picket line and back on the job.

The updated offer includes a wage increase and mutually agreed updates to the conflict resolution process, but introduces changes to previously untouched parts of the contract.

Union president Raj Singh said the offer is a step back from where negotiations were last week.