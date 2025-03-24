© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Union expected to vote tomorrow on deal to end VTA strike

KALW | By Sunni Khalid
Published March 24, 2025 at 1:30 PM PDT
A VTA light rail train bound for Winchester is on the tracks at a station. On the other side, there is a train bound for Mountain View. In the foreground, there is a sign for a railroad crossing, with red lights aimed down the track.
Marcel Marchon
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
The Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) operates public transit systems and maintains highways in Santa Clara County. It employs over 2,000 employees, according to its Labor Relations Department. The VTA is currently in the midst of a Strategic Plan to overhaul its business and culture.

The two-week impasse between the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and fifteen hundred striking union workers continues, with the two sides still far apart on reaching a deal.

The VTA board of directors yesterday/Sunday approved a revised offer in an effort to get striking workers off the picket line and back on the job.

The updated offer includes a wage increase and mutually agreed updates to the conflict resolution process, but introduces changes to previously untouched parts of the contract.

Union president Raj Singh said the offer is a step back from where negotiations were last week. 

The union may vote on the new offer tomorrow/Tuesday, but Singh said he expects union members won't approve it.Nearly 100,000 Silicon Valley passengers have been without daily public transportation since the strike began two weeks ago.
