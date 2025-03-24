Union expected to vote tomorrow on deal to end VTA strike
The two-week impasse between the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and fifteen hundred striking union workers continues, with the two sides still far apart on reaching a deal.
The VTA board of directors yesterday/Sunday approved a revised offer in an effort to get striking workers off the picket line and back on the job.
The updated offer includes a wage increase and mutually agreed updates to the conflict resolution process, but introduces changes to previously untouched parts of the contract.
Union president Raj Singh said the offer is a step back from where negotiations were last week.
The union may vote on the new offer tomorrow/Tuesday, but Singh said he expects union members won't approve it.Nearly 100,000 Silicon Valley passengers have been without daily public transportation since the strike began two weeks ago.