Homeless advocates sue Fremont over ‘anti-camping’ ordinance

A coalition of homeless advocates is suing the City of Fremont over an ordinance they say criminalizes homelessness and charitable outreach to the unhoused.

The measure was approved last month by the Fremont City Council. It aims to give the city broad powers to deal with homeless encampments on public and private property.

The new rules specify a jail term of no more than six months and a fine of up to a thousand dollars for people convicted of camping on sidewalks, streets and parks in Fremont. It also makes it illegal to aid, abet or conceal such behavior.

The council seems poised to remove the "aiding and abetting" language from the ordinance at next Tuesday’s meeting . But opponents argue such a move would be ineffective.

Last week, local homeless advocates filed suit against Fremont in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit alleges the ordinance is unconstitutional.

Fremont Mayor Raj Salwan said yesterday the city has agreed to stay enforcement of the ordinance until the City Council considers an amendment.